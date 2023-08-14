Yellen says the U.S. economy is on track for stable growth thanks to Inflation Reduction Act boost

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends an event on the Inflation Reduction Act after visiting the site of a new paperless processing initiative in McLean, Virginia, on August 2, 2023.

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said the Inflation Reduction Act, the 2022 law that spurred major investments in infrastructure, manufacturing and climate goals, has propelled the U.S. economic recovery.

"Over the past year, our task has been to transition the economy from rapid recovery to stable growth," Yellen said. "Our path so far shows that we are on the right track, even as we remain vigilant about potential challenges and uncertainties."

The Treasury chief touted the historic creation of over 13 million new jobs since President Joe Biden took office, recovery from record inflation and an unemployment rate comparable to the lowest in 54 years, as she spoke before the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 357 Training Center in Las Vegas.

She partly attributed the progress to "Bidenomics," the term used to describe President Joe Biden's economic growth strategy that includes the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act and the IRA, which was signed a year ago this week.

The term emerged on the political landscape in the past year, first used by Republicans to describe high inflation and the interest rate hikes that were meant to cure it.

But as economic indicators improved this spring on both fronts, Democrats saw an opening to flip the GOP attack line and embrace "Bidenomics," much like former President Barack Obama did with Obamacare.