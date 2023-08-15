Maui fire losses could rise to $10 billion: Steps to take to recover financially after a natural disaster

Hawaiians are still reeling from the deadliest U.S. fire in over a century. The extent of the losses in life and property in Maui are still unknown.

Early estimates from the Pacific Disaster Center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency report that more than 2,200 structures have been damaged or destroyed, 86% of which were residential. The cost to rebuild could be around $5.5 billion.

The economic loss of the Maui fires could total as much as $10 billion, according to AccuWeather.

As residents start to pick up the pieces, many of them may be wondering what crucial steps they need to take to recover financially.

"You have to go back to Hurricane Iniki in 1992 to find a natural disaster that hit Hawaii that caused anything close to this in terms of insured losses," said Michael Barry, chief communications officer for the Insurance Information Institute. "This is epic."

After ensuring loved ones are safe, many victims of these wildfires may not be sure where to turn to start to rebuild their financial lives.

Here are two actions experts say consumers ought to take after a natural disaster:

Contact your insurer and file a claim: First, reach out to your homeowners or renters insurance company to start the claim process. Also, contact your auto insurer and, if you own a small business, your business property insurance company. Take photos of the damage to submit along with your claims.