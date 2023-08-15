Japan's economy grew 6% in the second quarter, far more than expected

Tokyo Skytree and Mount Fuji are seen from the I-link Town observatory in Ichikawa city, Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo on July 2, 2023.

Japan's economy posted its third straight quarterly expansion, provisional government data showed Tuesday, as robust export growth helped the world's third-largest economy expand 6% in the second quarter, handily beating market expectations.

Economist surveyed by Reuters had expected the world's third-largest economy to post 3.1% growth in the April-June quarter. Quarter-on-quarter, the Japanese economy expanded 1.5%, topping expectations for 0.8% growth.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index extended gains to trade up nearly 1%, while the Japanese yen pared losses against the U.S. dollar.

"Japan's economy expanded at an extremely rapid pace last quarter, but we expect a renewed slowdown across the second half of the year," Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics, wrote in a note.

"However, the details of the report weren't as impressive as the headline," he added. "Instead, nearly all of the increase in output was driven by a 1.8%-pts boost from net trade. That marked the second-largest contribution from net trade in the 28-year history of the current GDP series, with only the bounce back in exports from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic providing a larger boost."

Private consumption expenditure fell 0.5% in the second quarter from a year ago, while capital expenditure was flat, pointing to muted domestic demand and underscoring an anemic post-Covid pandemic recovery.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.