Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: H&R Block, Cava, Stride and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

H&R Block — The tax preparer rose nearly 5.9% after posting quarterly earnings per share of $2.05 that beat Wall Street's expectations of $1.88, according to Refinitiv. H&R Block reported $1.03 billion in revenue, while analysts expected $1.01 billion. The company also increased its quarterly dividend 10.3% to $0.32 from $0.29 and raised its full-year guidance.

Cava — Shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain advanced 4.3% after hours following a second-quarter earnings report that topped consensus estimates. The fast-casual chain posted $172.9 million in revenue, exceeding analysts' expectations of $163.2 million, according to FactSet. Earnings per share came to $0.21, while analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of $0.02.

AgEagle Aerial Systems — Shares climbed 3% after the bell following the company reporting a smaller loss per share in the second quarter than it did in the same quarter a year ago. AgEagle reported a loss of 5 cents per share, 2 cents less than in 2022. But the company reported a smaller quarterly revenue than a year ago at $3.3 million.

Mercury Systems — The defense stock dropped 10.4% after missing Wall Street expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter. Mercury reported profit of 11 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $263.2 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet estimated 52 cents earned per share and revenue of $278.8 million for the quarter. The company's full-year guidance similarly missed FactSet consensus forecasts.

Stride — Shares popped 8.9% after the educational technology stock delivered a better-than-expected report in its fiscal fourth quarter. GAAP earnings per share of $1.01 topped the consensus estimate from analysts polled by FactSet by 14 cents, while revenue of $483.5 million also exceeded the forecast $460.7 million.