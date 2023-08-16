Federal Judge asks if Elon Musk was trying to 'cozy up' with former President Trump during criminal probe

SpaceX founder Elon Musk gestures to the audience after being recognized by U.S. President Donald Trump at NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building following the successful launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center

As part of a criminal investigation into Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election, a federal judge asked if the company formerly known as Twitter was trying to "cozy up" to the ex-president by refusing to hand over data related to his account.

According to a court transcript that was made public on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell grilled Twitter's legal team during a hearing on Feb. 7, for delaying the delivery of materials to special counsel Jack Smith, who had a search warrant for Trump's Twitter account.

At the time, Twitter wasn't complying with the warrant, citing various legal arguments and its desire to notify Trump about the probe. Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased Twitter late last year and soon reinstated Trump's account after the ex-president was kicked off the site in January 2021 following the Capitol riot.

"Twitter has had quite some time to comply with the warrant and have everything prepared to turn over, so I am a little bit concerned about where we are," Howell said, according to the transcript.

Twitter, now known as X, eventually sent Smith's team the necessary data related to Trump's Twitter account on Feb 9, and was then fined $350,000 as part of a so-called contempt sanction.

Trump was indicted earlier this month on charges related to attempting to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. The former president now faces 91 felony charges across four criminal cases.