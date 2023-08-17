Three ways Walmart and Target are diverging as consumers watch their wallets

In this article WMT

(L) A customer pushes a shopping cart full of groceries outside a Wal-Mart n Rogers, Arkansas, and (R) A pedestrian passes a Target store in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Washington, DC. Getty Images

Online winners and losers

As shoppers head out in the world again, some retailers have seen double-digit declines in online spending. Target followed that pattern in the second quarter. Its digital sales dropped by 10.5% year over year. Walmart bucked the trend. E-commerce sales rose 24% for Walmart U.S. in the second quarter. Both retailers pointed to curbside pickup as a major driver of online sales — a key differentiator from competitor Amazon. Walmart chalked up online sales gains to store pickup and delivery, as well as more advertising revenue. It also credited its third-party marketplace, which is Walmart's take on Amazon's online business model. The online marketplace is made up of vendors who list items on Walmart's website, which helps to expand the merchandise assortment and comes with a higher profit margin than selling online items directly. Customers are also visiting Walmart's website and app more often, the retailer's CFO Rainey said. Weekly active digital users grew more than 20%, he said on the company's earnings call. The number of customers buying items on Walmart's marketplace increased 14% in the second quarter, with double-digit growth across home, apparel and hard lines, a category that includes sports equipment and appliances. Target has lagged behind in online sales. But it is making moves to try to turn around trends. The retailer will roll out a remodel of its digital experience in the next three months, Target Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington said on an earnings call on Wednesday. She said the website will "include different landing experiences, more personalized content, enhanced search functionality, ease of navigation and other updates to bring more joy and convenience to our digital guests." (Walmart, for its part, refreshed the look of its website and app in the spring.) Target will dangle another perk to attract more online business. Starting this summer, it is adding Starbucks drinks to curbside pickup at most stores.

Mixed reads on discretionary spending

For more than a year, Americans have generally shown reluctance to spring for new outfits, gadgets or other items that they can live without. That's made life harder for retailers, which rely on big-ticket and impulse-driven purchases to buoy sales. The merchandise tends to drive higher profits than selling the basics like milk, bread and paper towels. Rainey, Walmart's CFO, pointed to signs that may be changing. He said there was "modest improvement" in discretionary goods in the second quarter, even though general merchandise sales still dropped by low double-digits year over year. He said sales of blenders, hand mixers and other kitchen tools popped, as some consumers cook more at home. Target didn't see the same relief. Sales of frequency categories, such as food and beauty items, weren't enough to offset weaker discretionary sales at the retailer. Target's Hennington said trends in discretionary categories "remain soft overall." She pointed out some exceptions, including the popularity of a Taylor Swift vinyl and colorful Stanley tumblers designed with Chip and Joanna Gaines. Both retailers, however, said they're stocking up on essential items and placing more modest orders for discretionary stuff. Target, for instance, said at the end of the second quarter, its overall inventory levels fell year over year — but it intentionally reduced discretionary inventory even more.

