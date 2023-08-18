The iPhone 15 could get one of the biggest upgrades in years: A new charging port

Apple will "comply" with European Union regulation that requires electronic devices to be equipped with USB-C charging, said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing. That will mean Apple's iPhones, which currently use its proprietary Lightning charging standard, will need to change to support USB-C.

The next iPhones, expected in September as usual, could have a feature that no iPhone has ever had: a generic charging port.

The new iPhone models could include a USB Type-C charger port on the phone's bottom, according to analysts and media reports. That's the same charging port that's used on nearly every laptop sold in the past few years, as well as Android phones, iPads, and other gadgets from Kindles to headphones to drones and heated blankets.

The USB-C connector would replace Apple's proprietary port, the Lightning port, which has graced the bottom of every iPhone model released since 2012.

The shift would be one of the biggest improvements to the iPhone in years for consumers.

IPhone users would no longer need to bring two different cables for their phone and other gadgets while traveling. Android users could borrow chargers from people who own iPhones. You could borrow chargers from anyone using a newer laptop. Schools and businesses could standardize on one type of charger for their entire fleet of devices. USB-C could even allow iPhones to access faster charging speeds.

While Apple hasn't confirmed that its new iPhones will feature a USB-C charging port, and didn't respond to a request for comment, the change is bound to happen.

A new regulation passed by the European Union last year requires USB-C ports on new smartphones by 2024. Apple is unlikely to produce an iPhone model solely for the European market. "Obviously, we'll have to comply," Greg Joswiak, Apple's chief marketer, said last year.

Consumer benefits, like the reduced "lock-in" to a single manufacturer, helped form the reasoning behind the new regulations. The EU estimates the rule could save Europeans 250 million euros per year on chargers. The EU also said old chargers account for about 11,000 tons of e-waste per year in the region.

Apple opposed the law. In a 2021 letter, Apple said that the regulation would hamper future charging innovation, could require it to take devices off the market early, and could confuse consumers with additional information.

"We are concerned that regulation mandating just one type of connector for all devices on the market will harm European consumers by slowing down the introduction of beneficial innovations in charging standards, including those related to safety and energy efficiency," Apple said in the letter.