Judge denies Trump request to delay E. Jean Carroll case, clearing path for January trial

Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll watches as Joe Tacopina, lawyer of former U.S. President Donald Trump, makes closing arguments during a civil trial where Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and of defamation, New York, May 8, 2023.

WASHINGTON — A U.S. federal judge on Friday denied former President Donald Trump's fourth attempt to delay the trial date in a defamation case against him brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll.

U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan, in a 17-page order, said Trump's request to stay the case while he appealed a previous ruling from the same court failed to meet any of the criteria under which a delay would typically be granted.

Kaplan's opinion clears the way for the trial to begin in January, likely within days of the Iowa caucus, where Trump hopes to emerge victorious in a crowded Republican presidential primary field.

The trial is currently set to begin on Monday, Jan. 15, the same day as the first-in-the-nation nominating contest in Iowa. But a federal holiday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, also falls on the 15th next year.

If the current timeline holds through January, then the trial in federal district court in the Southern District of New York will most likely begin the following day, Jan. 16.

Carroll, 79, first sued then-president Trump for defamation in 2019, based on public statements he made after she alleged that he sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s in a department store.

Responding to the allegation, then-president Trump denied ever meeting Carroll, accused her of using the allegation to sell books and suggested she was a Democratic party operative.

As the defamation case wound its way through the legal system, Carroll sued Trump again in 2022 under a different statute, accusing him of both sexual abuse and defamation.