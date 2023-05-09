Jury in Trump rape defamation trial gets charging instructions from judge

A screen displays a former U.S. president Donald Trump's video deposition in court during a civil trial where former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accuses the former U.S. president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and of defamation, in New York, U.S., May 4, 2023 in this courtroom sketch.

A federal judge on Tuesday gave jurors their final instructions before they were set to begin deliberating at the civil trial where former President Donald Trump is accused of raping and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll.

Judge Lewis Kaplan also gave the jury the verdict form it will use during the deliberations in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. If jurors determine that Carroll proved either of her claims, they will decide whether to award her monetary damages.

Carroll, 79, alleges in a lawsuit that Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s. She also claims he defamed her last fall when he said she had made up the account. Trump called the allegations "a complete con job," and said that she was not his "type."