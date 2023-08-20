Automaker Stellantis has discussed moving pickup truck production from the U.S. to Mexico, union leader says

WARREN, Mich. – Automaker Stellantis has threatened to move production of the current Ram 1500 pickup truck from a factory in suburban Detroit to Mexico, a union leader said Sunday.

United Auto Workers Vice President Rich Boyer, who heads the union's Stellantis unit, said the automaker has discussed the move during ongoing contract negotiations that are occurring simultaneously but separately between the UAW and General Motors, Stellantis and Ford Motor .

Boyer said the company's plans would include producing a new all-electric Ram pickup truck at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, which currently produces most of the Ram light-duty pickups.

Such a move would likely receive some political pushback. It also would potentially impact the union's membership, as EVs require fewer workers to produce them. There's also no guarantee that an all-electric pickup would be as successful as the current internal combustion engine (ICE) model, meaning less job security for members.

Boyer, speaking to hundreds of union members during a "Sunday Solidarity" rally, didn't hold back his displeasure about the potential plans, calling out Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares for not caring about U.S. auto workers.

"He don't give a s*** about the American auto worker," Boyer said wearing a red UAW shirt with "UNITED WE STAND DIVIDED WE FALL." "They have said they want to take the Ram 1500 ICE and send it to Mexico."