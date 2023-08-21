Redwire and Sierra team up to make drugs in space on inflatable habitat’s first mission

An ADSEP with blue PIL-BOXs, hardware which will be delivered to Sierra Space for the LIFE habitat pathfinder mission.

Space infrastructure company Redwire is putting a biotech technology testbed on Sierra Space's first mission with its inflatable space habitat, establishing a new partnership between the two companies to make drugs in orbit.

"It's an incredible moment for Redwire, an incredible moment for Sierra," Mike Gold, Redwire's chief growth officer, told CNBC. "We go to space not just for science and discovery, but to improve life on Earth."

"I can't tell you how long I've been waiting to say those words. This is the first step in an amazing journey to come," he added.

Biological and pharmaceutical research and production is seen as a key customer market for microgravity platforms in space. Redwire is not alone in targeting that market, with startups like Varda and Space Forge also working on such testbeds.

The idea is to manufacture drugs in space, leveraging the environment to create unique materials, that would be returned for use on Earth.

"Many drugs are based on crystals. In space you can create perfect, or at least different versions of, crystals that can then be leveraged to create new versions of drugs with greater efficacy with the ability to last longer," Gold said.