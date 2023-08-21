Trump's bond in Georgia election case set at $200,000

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump leaves after speaking at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, on August 12, 2023.

A judge set former President Donald Trump's bond at $200,000 in the Georgia criminal case accusing him of conspiring to overturn his loss in the state's 2020 election, a court filing showed Monday.

The filing, called a consent bond order, came four days before the deadline for Trump and his 18 other co-defendants to surrender in Georgia.

Departing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office on Monday, Trump's attorneys said they had "just about" finalized the terms of Trump's surrender later this week, according to NBC News reporters on the ground in Atlanta.

Willis' sprawling indictment accuses Trump and his co-defendants of conspiring to undo President Joe Biden's legitimate Electoral College victory in Georgia as part of a broader effort to reverse the national election result.

Trump is charged with 13 criminal counts of crimes including racketeering, criminal conspiracy and filing false documents. It's the second set of election interference-related charges against Trump, who has been indicted in four separate criminal cases this year.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set Trump's bond for the racketeering charge at $80,000, while the remaining 12 counts each received bond amounts of $10,000, the court filing shows.

Other co-defendants' consent bond orders came streaming in on Monday.

McAfee set a $100,000 bond for John Eastman, the pro-Trump lawyer who is charged with nine counts in the Georgia case.

Kenneth Chesebro, another pro-Trump lawyer and co-defendant, had his bond set at $100,000 on one count of racketeering and six counts of criminal conspiracy.

Ray Smith's bond was set at $50,000, while the judge set a $10,000 bond for Scott Hall.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.