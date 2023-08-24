Trump arrest live updates: Former president en route to Atlanta to surrender in election case

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump hold a banner at the entrance of the Fulton County Jail, as he is expected to turn himself in to be processed after his Georgia indictment, in Atlanta, Georgia, August 24, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump has departed for Atlanta, where he will be booked at the Fulton County jail on state charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Authorities confirmed that Trump will be fingerprinted and a booking photo, commonly known as a mugshot, will be taken of the former president. Trump is facing charges in four separate criminal cases, but this will be the first time he has a mugshot taken.

Trump is facing 13 separate counts in Georgia, including a racketeering charge and several fraud and false statement counts. The deadline for Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the case to turn themselves in is Friday.

