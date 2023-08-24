LIVE UPDATES
Trump arrest live updates: Former president en route to Atlanta to surrender in election case
Former President Donald Trump is traveling to Atlanta on Thursday to be booked on charges that he conspired to overturn the results of Georgia's 2020 presidential election.
Authorities confirmed that Trump will be fingerprinted and a booking photo, commonly known as a mugshot, will be taken of the former president. Trump is facing charges in four separate criminal cases, but this will be the first time he has a mugshot taken.
Trump is facing 13 separate counts in Georgia, including a racketeering charge and several fraud and false statement counts. The deadline for Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the case to turn themselves in is Friday.
Key posts:
Judge set Oct. 23 trial for Trump's co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro
Kenneth Chesebro, one of Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia election case, will head to trial on Oct. 23, a judge ruled Thursday.
"At this time, these deadlines do not apply to any co-defendant," Judge Scott McAfee noted in his order.
Chesebro had asked the Fulton County Superior Court judge for a speedy trial on his charges in District Attorney Fani Willis' election interference case.
Willis had suggested an Oct. 23 trial date earlier Thursday. Trump opposed that timeline, and his attorney notified the court that he will seek to sever his case from Chesebro or any other co-defendant who makes a similar request.
Trump has sought to push the potential trials in his other active criminal cases until after the 2024 presidential election.
— Kevin Breuninger
What's going to happen to Trump during his booking in Atlanta
When Trump is booked after surrendering in Atlanta at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, he will go through a process a number of his co-defendants have already experienced.
Trump will have his fingerprints taken and also will be photographed for a mugshot. That photo is expected to be publicly released soon after, a first for a former U.S. president.
Jail officials also will check to see if he has any outstanding warrants, according to a description of the process on the sheriff's website.
Trump's publicly released booking information will include a description of his race, height, weight, as well as hair and eye colors. It also will list the 13 felony counts he faces in the case.
After he is processed, the former president will be released on a $200,000 bond that was previously agreed to.
- Dan Mangan
Some MAGA fans thought a pro-Trump rally outside Atlanta jail was a 'setup'
A small rally outside of the Fulton County Jail this morning smelled like an "FBI setup" to some of his supporters, NBC News reported.
The event, which began around 10 a.m., was promoted by far-right activist Laura Loomer. But some MAGA fans theorized that undercover law enforcement officials and "Antifa" activists organized the rally as a ploy to arrest Trump supporters.
Social media posts claimed that "FBI plants" would try to disturb "peaceful plans."
"Watch out for the FBI and antifa/blm to stir up a riot," a social media user going by "Ultra Maga" wrote.
Another person said the event "could be a setup just like the J6," referring to a false conspiracy theory that the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which was, in reality, carried out by thousands of Trump supporters.
—Chelsey Cox
Mark Meadows' mugshot released after he's booked in Fulton County jail
— Kevin Breuninger
Trump leaves home in New Jersey to head to booking in Atlanta
Trump left his residence at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to travel to Atlanta to be booked.
- Dan Mangan
Co-defendant Harrison Floyd is in custody after surrendering without negotiating bond agreement
Harrison Floyd, one of Trump's 18 co-defendants, is in custody in Fulton County Jail because he did not hash out the details of his bond agreement ahead of his surrender, the sheriff's office said.
Mark Meadows, Trump's former White House chief of staff and current co-defendant in Georgia, also surrendered Thursday. But Meadows was booked and quickly released from the Atlanta jail because his attorneys had already negotiated his bond agreement with the district attorney's office. Meadows' bond was set at $100,000, according to the filing made public ahead of his surrender.
Floyd did not do this "and, therefore, is in custody at the Fulton County Jail," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Eight other co-defendants have yet to surrender before the deadline of noon Friday. The sheriff's office said it expects all will do so.
Floyd is described in Willis' indictment as an individual associated with the pro-Trump group "Black Voices for Trump." He is charged with one count each of racketeering, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses.
— Kevin Breuninger
Trump doesn't want October trial date, will seek to sever from Chesebro
Trump, in a court filing, opposed a call by Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis to begin his trial on Oct. 23.
He also said he would seek to sever his case from that of co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, whose request for a speedy trial led Willis to ask a judge to start the trial for all 19 defendants in late October.
-- Dan Mangan
Many of Trump's co-defendants have already surrendered
More than half of Trump's 18 co-defendants have already surrendered at Fulton County jail.
The most recent addition to the list was Mark Meadows, Trump's former White House chief of staff, who was booked and released earlier Thursday afternoon, jail records show.
The others include pro-Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith; former Georgia Republican party officials David Shafer and Cathy Latham; and Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman.
The co-defendants who have yet to surrender are Jeff Clark, Robert Cheeley, Michael Roman, Shawn Still, Stephen Lee, Harrison Floyd, Trevian Kutti and Misty Hampton.
All 19 defendants in Willis' case must surrender by Friday at noon.
— Kevin Breuninger
Trump says he will be arrested in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.
Trump said in a social media post that he will be arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, at 7:30 p.m.
He made the announcement after touting the view count for his online interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which was posted last night to counter-program the Republican primary debate that Trump skipped.
Trump's post on Truth Social also repeated his false claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him.
— Kevin Breuninger