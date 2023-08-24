Trump Georgia election prosecutor seeks Oct. 23 trial start

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks to the media after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against former president Donald Trump and his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 14, 2023.

An Atlanta prosecutor on Thursday asked a judge to begin the Georgia election interference trial for Donald Trump and 18 other defendants on Oct. 23.

The scheduling request by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis came a day after one of Trump's co-defendants, the attorney Kenneth Chesebro, filed a demand for a speedy trial in the county Superior Court.

Willis cited Chesebro's demand in her filing Thursday.

Trump is due to surrender later Thursday to be booked in the case.

He and the other defendants were indicted last week.

