Trump Georgia election prosecutor seeks Oct. 23 trial start

An Atlanta prosecutor on Thursday asked a judge to begin the Georgia election interference trial for Donald Trump and 18 other defendants on Oct. 23.
The scheduling request by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis came a day after one of Trump's co-defendants, the attorney Kenneth Chesebro, filed a demand for a speedy trial in the county Superior Court.
Willis cited Chesebro's demand in her filing Thursday.
Trump is due to surrender later Thursday to be booked in the case.
He and the other defendants were indicted last week.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.