Trump swaps lawyers in Georgia election case ahead of booking at Atlanta jail

Former President Donald Trump speaks with the press at the Iowa Pork Producers booth during the 2023 Iowa State Fair at the Iowa State Fair Grounds on Saturday August 12, 2023.

Donald Trump is changing lawyers in his Georgia election case ahead of the former president's scheduled surrender in Atlanta on Thursday, NBC News confirmed.

Trump has hired attorney Steve Sadow to replace Drew Findling, the lawyer who until now had represented him in the criminal investigation into his effort to get Georgia officials to reverse his loss in the state's 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

"I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case," Sadow said in a statement.

"The president should never have been indicted," Sadow said.

"He is innocent of all the charges brought against him, we look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the president not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system."

ABC News and CNN reported the lawyer swap earlier.

Trump was indicted last week by a Fulton County grand jury in the case, along with 18 other defendants.