Trump Georgia election case: More co-defendants surrender, 2 left to be booked by deadline

Five more co-defendants of Donald Trump surrendered at an Atlanta jail by early Friday morning, hours after the former president himself was booked there in the Georgia election interference criminal case. That left just two more co-defendants to surrender before Friday's deadline in the case, where 19 people are charged. Trump turned himself in Thursday evening at the Fulton County Jail, and was quickly released on $200,000 bond after being processed for 13 felony counts. That included being photographed for his mugshot, the first ever for an ex-U.S. president to be publicly released.

Trump then flew home to New Jersey, and gave an interview to Newsmax where he said getting his mugshot taken was a "terrible experience." "It is not a comfortable feeling — especially when you've done nothing wrong," said Trump, whose 2024 Republican presidential campaign quickly began selling merchandise featuring his mugshot to raise money.

Within hours, co-defendants Jeffrey Clark, Emily Hayes, Michael Roman, Shawn Still and Robert Cheeley had surrendered at the jail, records show. Still to be booked there are Stephen Lee, an Illinois police chaplain, and Trevian Kutti, a former publicist for Kanye West. Both are accused of trying to influence the testimony of Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County poll worker. All of the 19 defendants were charged on Aug. 14 in an indictment accusing them of participating in a broad criminal conspiracy that attempted to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia to President Joe Biden. Trump separately is charged in a federal criminal case with attempting to reverse his defeat in the national election. Clark is a former Department of Justice official whom Trump considered installing as attorney general in late 2020 as he promoted the false idea that the DOJ had identified "significant concerns" about purported ballot fraud in Georgia and other swing states won by Biden. Clark, who faces two felony counts, is seeking to have his case transferred to federal court.

