AMC shares crater as investors brace for stock conversion

AMC Entertainment shares plummeted more than 20% Tuesday, slipping to a new 52-week low of $2.46 per share, as investors brace for a stock conversion later this week.

On Friday, the movie theater chain's preferred equity units, dubbed APE shares, are set to be transformed into common stock just one year after they began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

These preferred equity units are a workaround, of sorts, and free AMC up to sell additional units of stock after investors who feared dilution rejected the company's efforts to issue additional stock last year. AMC raised billions during the pandemic selling new stock, which aided the company in paying off its debts and staved off bankruptcy during a time when movie theaters were closed or had limited product to screen to audiences.

AMC also is planning a 10-to-1 reverse stock split of its common stock on Thursday.

The company's authorized share count will increase to 550 million from a prior post-reverse split count of 52.5 million, allowing AMC to issue more than 390 million shares, wrote Eric Handler, managing director at Roth MKM, in a research note published last week.

The share upheaval follows significant back and forth: The movie theater chain was sued in February for allegedly rigging a shareholder vote that would allow it to convert preferred stock to common stock and issue hundreds of millions of new shares. A revised stockholder settlement, in response to that lawsuit, was approved by a Delaware judge last week.

Shares of the company have nearly halved since it was announced on Aug. 14 that the APE shares would be converted.