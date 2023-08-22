Meta's Threads begins rolling out on the web, as Zuckerberg takes more direct aim at Elon Musk's X

In this photo illustration, the Threads logo by META is displayed on a smartphone with Twitter logo in the background. Threads is the new social network from Meta Platforms which was launched on the 5th of July 2023.

Meta's Twitter clone called Threads, which launched last month and quickly shot up the app rankings, is starting to roll out on the web, giving users access from their PCs. The site, Threads.net, is not live for everyone yet and may still just show a link to download the mobile app.

A Meta spokesperson said the company will be "rolling out" the web version of Threads for the general public "over the next few days."

Meta said that, in the coming weeks it will be improved to look more like the mobile app.

While Threads was quick to sign on users after it was introduced in July, the app saw a drop-off in growth and engagement the following week as its limitations became apparent. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in early August that the company was working on a web version of Threads as well as a search function, underscoring efforts to make the app more compelling.

Advertisers and influencers previously told CNBC that Threads needs more features like a search tool and a way to access the app from desktop computers to be a serious challenger to X, formerly known as Twitter. Influencers and power users on X often use the desktop version of the app to post comments and share content throughout the day.

Meanwhile, X has been attempting to win back advertisers with new brand safety tools, intended to make companies more comfortable with running ads on the service. Several nonprofit organizations and researchers have documented a rise in hate speech and racist content since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took control of X in October, claims the company disputes.

Although Zuckerberg recently told analysts on an earnings call that he's "quite optimistic" about Threads, Meta is not planning to monetize the app until it's more established.

