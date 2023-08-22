U.S. Commerce Secretary set to visit China next week as high-level talks continue

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a Senate hearing in Washington, D.C., on May 16, 2023.

BEIJING — U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is set to visit China from Aug. 27 to 30, both countries announced Tuesday.

Her planned trip will be the third by a high-ranking U.S. official since U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to China in June.

The Chinese side's readout said Raimondo's forthcoming visit was at the invitation of Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

The U.S. side did not mention such detail, and said Raimondo is to meet with "senior PRC officials and U.S. business leaders."

She is also set to discuss "issues relating to the U.S.-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by U.S. businesses, and areas for potential cooperation," the U.S. readout said.