LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures climb as Nvidia beats Wall Street earnings estimates: Live updates
Stock futures ticked higher on Wednesday, with investors focusing on key second-quarter results from chipmaker Nvidia to gauge whether the AI excitement is more than just hype.
S&P 500 futures climbed 0.5% while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.7%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed.
All eyes on Wall Street were keenly awaiting Nvidia's second-quarter results after the closing bell, and it didn't disappoint. The company earned $2.70 per share after adjustments on $13.51 billion in revenue. That topped the average analyst estimate from Refinitiv of $2.09 per share in profits and $11.22 billion in revenue.
Nvidia's stellar first-quarter report in May had helped stoke investor interest in artificial intelligence, which became a key market driver in the first half of the year. Interest in the chip stock catapulted its value to more than $1 trillion.
Nvidia once again raised its forecast, with executives predicting third-quarter revenue would climb to $16 billion, or an increase of 170% on an annual basis.
"The entire tech sector and overall market was waiting for Nvidia with this being the purest and best barometer for AI demand and the results/guidance were a 'drop the mic' moment in our opinion that will have a ripple impact for the tech space for the rest of the year," said Dan Ives, senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities.
Elsewhere, the broader field of semiconductor stocks were also trading higher in after hours trading. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor added 3.1%, while AMD climbed nearly 4%. Marvell Technology gained 5.4%.
Investors also await comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, which Wall Street hopes will provide insight toward the path of benchmark interest rates.
'Correction' count in latest Investors Intelligence survey jumps to 11-month high
The percentage of financial newsletter editors and advisors who see short-term weakness ahead in stocks surged to 37.1% in the latest weekly Investors Intelligence survey, up from 32.9% last week. The reading is the highest since the fall of 2022, after which the S&P 500 went on to fall to 3600 from 4280, the survey said.
"This group is raising cash after recently calling for a trading top," II said. "The recent shifts want to lock in gains before they are gone." Just last month, the number of advisors foresseing a correction was the lowest since early January, "pointing to elevated risk and the need for defensive measures. This category looks for short term market weakness, and if declines continue their number could increase further. As cash is raised while markets fall, there is new fuel for the next rally," said II.
The number of bulls continued to shrink, falling to 44.3% from 47.1% last week and a July high of 57.1%, which nearly matched the Nov. 2021 peak of 57.2%. Bears dropped to 18.6% from 20.0% a week ago. The spread between the numbers of bulls and bears narrowed to 25.7 points from 27.1 last week and a two-year high of 38.5 reached in July.
— Scott Schnipper
Semiconductor stocks rise on heels of Nvidia's earnings beat
Semiconductor stocks traded higher on Wednesday after Nvidia beat Wall Street expectations for second-quarter earnings.
Shares of AMD added 2.6% in extended trading, while peer Marvell Technology climbed nearly 4%. Taiwan Semiconductor was trading 2.3% higher. The broader VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) added 2.4%.
Stock futures climb after Nvidia earnings
Stock futures were higher on Wednesday after another better-than-expected earnings report from chipmaker Nvidia roused Wall Street.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 33 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.5% while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 1%.
— Brian Evans