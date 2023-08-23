Boeing says a new 737 Max flaw will slow airplane deliveries

A person with an umbrella walks by a Boeing 737 Max fuselage parked outside the company's production facility in Renton, Washington, January 10, 2020.

Boeing said a new manufacturing flaw on its best-selling 737 Max planes will delay deliveries of the best-selling aircraft.

The company said it found fastener holes on the aft pressure bulkhead on some 737 planes which "did not conform to our specifications in the aft pressure bulkhead on certain 737 airplanes."

"This issue will impact near-term 737 deliveries as we conduct inspections to determine the number of airplanes affected, and complete required rework on those airplanes," the company said.

The company said the issue was not related to flight safety.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.