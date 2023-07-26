Boeing's quarterly results top expectations as airplane deliveries pick up pace

An employee walks past a Boeing 737 Max aircraft seen parked at the Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington, January 10, 2020.

Boeing 's second-quarter results topped analyst expectations thanks to a pickup in commercial aircraft deliveries as the manufacturer increases production.

The company generated $2.6 billion of free cash in the quarter and reiterated its full-year guidance of between $3 billion and $5 billion of free cash flow.

Boeing shares were up about 4% in premarket trading after releasing results.

Here's how the company performed during the period ended June 30, compared with Refinitiv consensus estimates

Adjusted loss per share: 82 cents vs. 88 cents.

82 cents vs. 88 cents. Revenue: $19.75 billion vs. $18.45 billion

Boeing and main rival Airbus have both struggled to increase aircraft production in the wake of the pandemic as some airlines face longer waits for new jets, just as travel demand rebounds.

Boeing said Wednesday that it is transitioning to higher production of its best-selling Max aircraft, at a pace of 38 jets a month, up from 31 a month — a plan it outlined earlier this year.

"With demand strong across our key markets, it is important that we stay focused on execution and on driving stability in our factories and supply chain to ensure we meet our customer commitments," CEO Dave Calhoun said in a message to employees on Wednesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.