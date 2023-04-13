Boeing warns of reduced 737 Max production and deliveries due to parts issue

Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit parked at the company's production facility on November 18, 2020 in Renton, Washington.

Boeing on Thursday warned of reduced 737 Max production and deliveries in the near term due to a parts issue originating with a supplier, Spirit AeroSystems .

"This is not an immediate safety of flight issue and the in-service fleet can continue operating safely. However, the issue will likely affect a significant number of undelivered 737 MAX airplanes, both in production and in storage," the manufacturer said in a statement.

Shares of Boeing fell 3% in after-hours trading on Thursday. Shares of Spirit AeroSystems fell 4%.

Spirit manufacturers some of the aft fuselages used in Boeing jets and said in a statement it notified Boeing of a "quality issue" with certain 737 models.

"Spirit is working to develop an inspection and repair for the affected fuselages. We continue to coordinate closely with our customer to resolve this matter and minimize impacts while maintaining our focus on safety," the company said.

It's the latest production hiccup for Boeing, which earlier this year paused deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners for several weeks to address a data analysis flaw. The company on Tuesday reported March deliveries of 64 planes, the highest tally since December, amid an industry-wide shortage of new jets.

