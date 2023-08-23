CNBC Daily Open: With such high yields, why buy stocks?

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Wobbly markets

U.S. stocks pulled back Tuesday after a winning Monday, though the Nasdaq Composite still managed to eke out a small gain. Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed around 0.3% as the country's business activity expanded at a faster pace in August than July. However, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.68% as China's economic woes continued weighing it down.

Malaysia's electric vehicles ambitions

Malaysia managed to convince Tesla to set up its regional headquarters in the country, the first deal under the country's Battery Electric Vehicle Global Leaders initiative. But Malaysia wants to play a bigger role in the global electric vehicle supply chain. "EV happens to be our priority," Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told CNBC's Martin Soong in an exclusive interview.

Budget-busting bacon

Pork belly prices rose over 100% year to date, surging from 131.59 cents per pound in January to 270.89 cents at the end of July. That's just 9 cents away from its all-time high in August 2021. Analysts think the increase's partly because of new animal welfare regulation in California, which came into effect July 1.

Discharge of Fukushima water

Japan's planning to discharge roughly 1.3 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. China accused Tokyo of being "extremely selfish and irresponsible," but scientists and the International Atomic Energy Agency said the radioactive content in the water is negligible.

[PRO] Stocks undaunted by a slowdown

Neither sustained high interest rates nor a slowdown in global growth can halt the trajectory of this sector, which grew 12.5% in the first quarter compared with a year earlier. These are the two stocks that fund managers recommend buying to harness the "secular story, the long-term story" of the sector.