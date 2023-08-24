Longevity is challenging people to reimagine their later years. One age cohort is 'carrying the most stress and burden,' research finds

Increased longevity is challenging people to rethink the traditional three-step life path of education, work and retirement.

But one age group — individuals ages 40 to 59 — is more likely to struggle with this concept, according to new research from Transamerica and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology AgeLab.

"That cohort based on the study really had the toughest time and was carrying the most stress and burden about managing this concept of longevity in a positive way," said Phil Eckman, president of workplace solutions at Transamerica.

That comes as that age group — traditionally categorized as Gen X, as well as younger baby boomers — is likely most stressed about all things in life, from parenting and saving for their children's education to caring for their own aging parents, Eckman said.

More from Personal Finance:

Many borrowers may have a different student loan servicer

Here's how to save on supplies, deal hunters say

If you found gold coins, the tax man wants a piece

At the same time, they must be mindful they may live to ages 85, 95 or even 100, and starting to plan for that now, he said. One step that can help is talking to a financial advisor, Eckman said.

The research finds while 74% of people in their 50s say it is extremely or very important to save enough money to eventually stop working, just 57% said they expect to be able to retire. Moreover, half of people in midlife are struggling to get by financially, more than other age groups studied.

Because midlife respondents also tended to be the least healthy, they may also benefit from prioritizing exercise and healthy eating to position themselves for better quality lives later, Eckman said.

"One of the best ways to deal with stress is to look at that notion of health and well-being and sleep and diet and exercise and the way that can reduce stress," Eckman said.