Tiktok’s hyper-realistic aging filter may help you make better retirement decisions — but not on its own

'The dots need to be connected for consumers'

Exposure to our older selves is only part of the process of making decisions for retirement, experts say. While the TikTok filter has recently made it popular to look at our future selves, this type of application has been around since the early 2000s, said Joseph Coughlin, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology AgeLab. Once people see an image of their older selves, they tend to feel differently about their future decisions. Whether those effects will last six months or a year from now is uncertain, he said. Successful, lasting behavioral changes typically come with incentives to work toward, such as saving money or exercising, Coughlin said. But once the incentives stop, the behavior often does as well, he said. Pairing the videos with prompts to save more money or invest more toward retirement may be effective, according to UCLA's Hershfield. Otherwise, it's unlikely people will separately take the initiative to log into their accounts and make financial changes, he said. "The dots need to be connected for consumers, especially given how many other things that they have to think about," Hershfield said.

Other research shows we may be hardwired to think short term. Many people have a self-control bias, which means they are wired to be "spenders rather than savers," said Victor Ricciardi, a visiting finance professor at Ursinus College and co-author of the book, "Advanced Introduction to Behavioral Finance." Different types of personalities can also come into play when it comes to saving. For instance, a person who is more of a planner or analytical thinker in their daily lives is more likely to think about their future self, versus someone who takes more risks, Ricciardi said. Moreover, seeing their older selves may prompt some people to focus more intently on living for today, said Carolyn McClanahan, a certified financial planner and founder of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida. She is also a member of the CNBC FA Council. But that approach may backfire when someone does reach retirement age. On the flip side, research shows that if people make emotional connections and think about the money they will spend in the future, it will help incentivize them to save, said Ricciardi.

Ways to incentivize yourself to plan for the future

