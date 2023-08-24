CNBC Daily Open: Nvidia underpromises and massively overdelivers

Jensen Huang, president and CEO of Nvidia, speaks during the company's event at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 6, 2019.

Nvidia's stunning earnings

Nvidia's earnings are so stunning they're leaving competitors in the dust. Second-quarter revenue doubled from $6.7 billion a year ago to $13.51 billion. Net income jumped 422% from $656 million to $6.119 billion — that's billion with a "b" — year on year. Furthermore, Nvidia thinks sales in the current quarter will surge 170% on an annual basis. Shares climbed around 6.6% in extended trading.

Markets rebound

Major U.S. indexes rose Wednesday, with the S&P 500 gaining more than 1% for the first time since June 30 and the Nasdaq Composite posting a three-day winning streak. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher too. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index popped more than 2% while mainland China's Shanghai Composite added 0.83%. However, economists remain concerned that China's deflation could spill over into the global economy.

India lands on the moon

India successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon Wednesday, making India the fourth country to do so, after Russia (then the Soviet Union), the U.S. and China. More impressively, India landed its spacecraft on the moon's south pole, the first time for any country. The feat signals India's entry as a national superpower in space.

Prigozhin in plane crash?

Russian state media reported the chief of the Wagner Russian mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash Wednesday. However, it was not immediately clear if Prigozhin was in the aircraft, which was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg. Prigozhin last appeared in a video that seemed to be filmed in Africa, published Monday by Wagner-affiliated channels.

[PRO] Stocks riding on Nvidia's wave

Nvidia's blowout earnings are a "pivotal moment for AI and the AI supply chain," Morgan Stanley said in a note issued following the semiconductor company's report. These are the bank's favorite global stocks to seize the AI opportunity.