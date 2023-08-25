Asia markets fall ahead of Powell's Friday Jackson Hole speech

People shopping along the streets of Shinsaibashi in Osaka, Japan.

Asia-Pacific markets fell across the board as investors prepared for signals on U.S. monetary policy from central bankers' comments at the Jackson Hole meeting on Friday, including a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

In Asia, the core inflation rate for Japan's capital Tokyo came in at 2.8% for August, slightly below the 2.9% expected by economists polled by Reuters. The core inflation rate strips out prices of fresh food.

Overall inflation for Tokyo was recorded at 2.9%, lower than the 3.2% seen in July.