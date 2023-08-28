Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: 3M, CrowdStrike, Xpeng and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell.
Xpeng — U.S.-traded shares of the Chinese electric vehicles company jumped 5% Monday premarket. Xpeng announced it would buy Didi's smart electric car business in a deal worth $744 million.
3M — Shares rallied more than 5% after Bloomberg News reported the company tentatively agreed to resolve more than 330,000 lawsuits related to its defective earplugs, The company will pay more than $5.5 billion in the settlement, according to the report.
Mister Car Wash — The car wash stock climbed 5.7% in premarket trading following an upgrade to overweight from neutral by Piper Sandler. The firm said Mister Car Wash has upside potential over the next two years.
CrowdStrike — Shares of the cybersecurity company fell 2.6% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley downgraded CrowdStrike to equal weight from overweight. The investment firm warned in a note to clients that Crowdstrike's upcoming earnings report could show slowing revenue growth ahead.
Akero Therapuetics — The biotech company's shares added 2.2% after UBS initiated Akero with a buy rating and a price target that implies sharp gains ahead. UBS thinks the company's treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis could create an underappreciated market opportunity worth more than $20 billion.
Chinese stocks — Alibaba and JD.com rose 1.3% and 1.6%, respectively after the Chinese government said it would reduce a tax on trading, among other measures, to boost its stock market.
RPT Realty — Shares of the real estate investment trust rallied more than 11% on news RPT is being acquired by Kimco Realty for $2 billion in stock. The deal is expected to close in early 2024. "Approximately 70% of RPT's portfolio aligns with our key strategic markets," Kimco CEO Conor Flynn said in a statement.
Abcam — Shares of protein consumables supplier Abcam fell more than 3% after Danaher announced it would acquire the company in a deal valued at around $5.7 billion. Danaher shares gained less than 1%.
Boston Scientific — Boston Scientific jumped 5.5% after the medical device maker announced positive results Sunday for its treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation, or abnormal heartbeats.
— CNBC's Jesse Pound, Sarah Min and Alexander Harring contributed reporting.