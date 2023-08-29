Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: HP, Box, Ambarella and more

The Hewlett-Packard Co. logo is displayed on the window of an electronics store in New York.

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Box — The cloud stock fell 7% after hours on a mixed second-quarter report. Box's revenue came in at $261 million, in line with Wall Street's estimates, according to Refinitiv. However, the company posted adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates by 1 cent. Box also posted weak guidance on both lines for the current quarter and for full-year revenue, according to FactSet.

Ambarella — The semiconductor maker slid nearly 14% as soft current-quarter guidance overshadowed a strong report. Though Ambarella beat expectations on both lines in the second quarter, the company said to expect $50 million in third-quarter revenue while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv anticipated $67.6 million.

HP — The product maker dropped 5.6% in extended trading after revenue for the fiscal third quarter underwhelmed Wall Street. HP posted $13.2 billion in revenue, missing the estimate from analysts polled by Refinitiv of $13.37 billion. Earnings per share came in line with expectations at 86 cents, excluding items.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise — The technology stock retreated about 1%. The company narrowly beat expectations on both lines in its fiscal third quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share on revenue of $7 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated earnings of 47 cents per share and revenue of $6.99 billion.

PVH — The Calvin Klein parent climbed 2.6% on the heels of a strong financial report. PVH reported $1.98 in earnings per share, excluding items, on $2.21 billion in revenue, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv forecast $1.76 per share and revenue at $2.19 billion. The company also reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance and raised its outlook for earnings per share for the year.