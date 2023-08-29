What to know before you take advantage of your credit card’s buy now, pay later option

After making a big purchase with your credit card, you may log in to see your card balance and notice a new option to segment that purchase out and pay a lower interest rate on it over a fixed amount of time.

The offer may sound tempting, given today's record-high interest rates on debt, which now average 20.5% for credit cards, according to Bankrate. But experts say you should think carefully before clicking "agree" to those terms.

Credit card buy now, pay later plans include American Express Pay It Plan It, My Chase Plan and Citi Flex Pay.

The options rival BNPL options from companies such as Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna that let borrowers pay for purchases over time. While those started with a typical model of four interest-free payments over six weeks, offerings have since extended to higher rates over more time, according to Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.

While those BNPL companies are acting more like credit card issuers, the latter, in turn, have taken on features similar to BNPL, he noted.

The choices come as rising interest rates have made carrying debt more expensive. The latest data shows consumers are struggling under rising balances, with total credit card debt recently topping $1 trillion for the first time.