CNBC Daily Open: Markets’ last hurrah for a horrid August

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shows the Nvidia Volta GPU computing platform at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Jan. 7, 2018.

Markets popped

U.S. stocks had a great Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advancing more than 1% each. Meanwhile, Treasury yields dipped, relieving the pressure on stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 1%, with all sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Shares of Dutch insurance company NN Group jumped 10.15% after posting strong earnings.

Stricter regulations for regional banks

All U.S. banks with at least $100 billion in assets — which includes regional banks — will have to issue long-term debt, according to plans by U.S. banking regulators. The debt will protect depositors in the event of a bank failure. But raising debt at potentially higher prices will squeeze margins for mid-sized banks.

Nvidia's record close

Nvidia shares popped 4.16% Tuesday to close at a record of $487.84. Investors cheered the chipmaker's partnership with Google, which gives users of Google Cloud greater access to technology powered by Nvidia's H100 GPUs. Nvidia's risen 234% this year, making it the best performer in the S&P 500.

Bitcoin ETF on the way?

Crypto asset manager