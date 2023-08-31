The job market shows signs of ‘normalizing,' labor economist says — here’s what that means for workers

Job openings and layoffs dropped slightly for another consecutive month in July, according to government data released on Tuesday. That slowdown is a sign the labor market is getting back to pre-pandemic patterns, economists say.

The number of job openings edged down to 8.8 million in July, dropping from 9.58 million in June, reported the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. Quits also declined 3.5 million, while layoffs and discharges slightly fell 1.6 million.

While the drop in job openings was significant, the reduction is due to little turnover, said Elise Gould, a senior economist at The Economic Policy Institute. The elevated amount of job openings observed in the last few years was not necessarily signaling an overheated job market, but rather a higher rate of "churn" as people quit and found new jobs at a faster rate, she said.

However, as that churn declines, so will the number of job openings.

"It's not because things are necessarily contracting, it's just normalizing somewhat," she said of the labor market.

