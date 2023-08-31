White House asks Congress for short-term funding to avoid government shutdown

The U.S. Capitol Building is seen in Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, 2023.

WASHINGTON — The White House on Thursday asked Congress to pass a short-term measure to fund the federal government and avoid a shutdown at the end of September.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Office of Management and Budget said a short-term continuing resolution will be needed in the next month, keeping government funding at its current levels while negotiations continue over longer-term appropriations bills.

Funding for the federal government is set to run out on Sept. 30 unless action is taken by Congress. With a month to go until the deadline, the Republican-led House of Representatives has only managed to pass one of the 12 bills needed to fund the government, according to Reuters.

Deep divisions remain between the parties with Republicans looking to implement large spending cuts unlikely to pass in the Democratic-controlled Senate.