SEC delays decision on spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds. What that means for investors

Even as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission delays a decision on several applications for the first spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund, many in the crypto industry are still feeling optimistic for a future blessing from the agency.

SEC filings dated Aug. 31 indicated the agency would give itself until mid-October to make decisions on several applications. But another extension could be possible, experts say.

The update came two days after a federal appeals court sided with Grayscale in a lawsuit against the SEC for denying its application to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to an ETF.

"It is clear that bitcoin is something that retail investors want access to," former SEC chair Jay Clayton said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday, noting that "an approval is inevitable."

The Grayscale ruling isn't necessarily a green light for a spot bitcoin ETF, said Bryan Armour, director of passive strategies research at Morningstar. But pending applications from Blackrock , Fidelity and others "have increased the probability overall."

U.S. investors currently have access to bitcoin futures ETFs, which invest in bitcoin futures contracts, or agreements to buy or sell the asset later for an agreed-upon price. The long-awaited bitcoin spot ETF, however, would invest in the digital currency directly.