White House calls Marjorie Taylor Greene talk of Biden impeachment a 'partisan stunt'

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to the media near the entrance of the Fulton County Jail, as former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in to be processed after his Georgia indictment, in Atlanta, Aug. 24, 2023.

WASHINGTON — The White House pushed back on Republican talk of impeachment as "a partisan stunt" after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., vowed to not vote for funding the government without proceedings.

"I've already decided I will not vote to fund the government unless we have passed an impeachment inquiry," Greene said.

During a town hall Thursday night to her constituents and later in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Greene said she would not vote on necessary budget bills unless impeachment proceedings begin for President Joe Biden.

Failing to fund the government would lead to a shutdown when the fiscal year ends Sept. 30, which could result in furloughed workers, closed agencies and place many essential programs in peril.

The House has only passed one of 12 budget bills needed to fund the government with the deadline to do so less than a month away.

The White House on Thursday asked Congress to pass a short-term continuing resolution to fund the government while long-term budget negotiations continue. Even before Greene's comments, deep divisions remain between the parties with Republicans looking to implement large spending cuts unlikely to pass in the Democratic-controlled Senate.