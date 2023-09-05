BMW to use Amazon cloud technology to build its autonomous driving features for new EVs

BMW revealed the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, a concept electric vehicle that will underpin its foray into battery-powered cars.

MUNICH — BMW will build its semi-autonomous driver assistance system on Amazon's cloud computing technology, the two companies said Tuesday.

The German automaker's next-generation advanced driver assistance system, or ADAS, will feature in its Neue Klasse range of electric cars that the company revealed on Saturday — that will launch in 2025.

It comes as traditional automakers look to boost the technology in their cars, with a particular focus on ADAS, to compete with Tesla .

An ADAS is a software system that can offer drivers assistance with actions such as lane changing or parking. Automakers are looking to introduce an increasing number of these features as they push toward autonomous driving. Tesla's ADAS for example is called Autopilot.

ADAS will require large amounts of data processing as the software relies on hardware sets, including cameras and semiconductors. Artificial intelligence processes are key to underpinning these assisted driving systems.