Ukraine war live updates: Moscow and North Korea 'actively advancing' arms deal; Putin blames the West for grain deal collapse

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, Thursday, April 25, 2019.

North Korea and Russia look to be forging deeper military and political ties as Moscow's appetite for weaponry grows amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

A White House official said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans to travel to Russia to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month and that arms negotiations between the countries "are actively advancing."

U.S. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson added, in a statement reported Monday, that the White House had "information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia."

The New York Times also reported Monday that Kim Yong Un would likely travel from Pyongyang to Russia's Pacific Coast city of Vladivostok in an armored train, citing unnamed U.S. and allied sources.

The talks, which could take place on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to run from Sept. 10 to 13, would include the possibility of supplying weapons for the war in Ukraine, the newspaper said. CNBC has contacted the Kremlin for further comment and is awaiting a response.

There has been long-standing concern over Russia and North Korea's deepening ties in the military sphere.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu recently visited Pyongyang for discussions on potential arms deals, the U.S. said last week, and Putin and Kim Jong Un have exchanged letters pledging to increase their cooperation.

On Monday, Shoigu said the possibility of conducting joint exercises with the DPRK, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is being discussed, news agency TASS reported.

For its part, Pyongyang has said publicly that it does not intend to supply weapons to Russia, although the White House's National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby noted in a briefing last week that North Korea had delivered infantry rockets and missiles into Russia that were used by the Wagner Group private military company.

Kirby warned that the U.S. would impose sanctions on any participants in an arms deal.

"We urge the DPRK to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms production," Kirby said, adding:

"And of course, we'll take action directly by exposing and sanctioning individuals and entities working to facilitate arms deals between these two countries."

— Holly Ellyatt