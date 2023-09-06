Ukraine war live updates: Russia unleashes drone and missile attack on Ukraine; war becomes key topic for Russian school kids

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed Tuesday that Ukraine's counteroffensive had been unsuccessful, but acknowledged the situation was tense in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, where Ukraine's forces claimed to have broken through a first layer of Russian defenses.

"The Kiev [Russia uses this spelling for the Ukrainian capital] regime, despite colossal losses, has been trying to conduct a so-called counter-offensive for three months now. The Ukrainian armed forces did not achieve their goals in any of the directions," Shoigu said during a conference call to Russian defense officials, a statement released by the Ministry of Defense said.

Shoigu added that the Ukrainian leadership was "desperately trying to demonstrate to Western curators at least some success of offensive actions in order to further receive military-economic assistance, which only prolongs the conflict."

The minister said the "most tense situation" had developed in the Zaporizhzhia area, saying Ukraine had "brought into battle brigades from the strategic reserve, whose personnel were trained under the guidance of Western instructors."

Last weekend, Ukrainian officials said their units had broken through the first (and toughest) line of Russian defenses in the Zaporizhzhia area as they aim to push southwards toward Melitopol and Berdiansk and cut Russia's so-called "land bridge" to occupied Crimea.

Ukraine has seen few territorial gains since launching its counteroffensive in June. Deep lines of Russian defenses, built in the winter and spring in the lead up to the counteroffensive, have proven tricky to surmount. It's hoped in Kyiv that momentum will build following the recent breakthrough in the south.

— Holly Ellyatt