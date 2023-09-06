Blinken makes surprise visit to Ukraine, amid a growing debate over U.S. aid

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv on September 6, 2023.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, his fourth trip to the war-weary country since Russia's full-scale invasion last year.

A senior State Department official described the unannounced visit to Kyiv as one intended to remind people that "dictators and autocrats" were not able "to bite off a piece of their neighbor and get to keep it with impunity," Reuters reported, saying the official had spoken on condition of anonymity.

During the two-day visit, Blinken met with key Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Blinken's trip comes amid a burst of battlefield gains recently by Ukrainian forces, who are carrying out a counteroffensive in the South and East of the country.

In the 72 hours before Blinken arrived, Ukrainian soldiers made "notable progress" in southern Zaporizhzhia, the White House said.