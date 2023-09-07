Charter and Disney aren't budging in their blackout fight as NFL season kicks off

The kickoff to the NFL season is Thursday night, and Charter Communications doesn't appear to be moving down the field in its negotiations with Disney .

Last week, Charter and Disney's talks over contract fees spilled into the public when they were not able to reach an agreement and millions of consumers across the U.S. saw Disney-owned networks like ESPN and FX go dark.

On Thursday, Charter CEO Chris Winfrey said that "Disney will be who decides" what happens in the dispute.

"Sitting here today, if I had anything material to highlight I would, so that should tell you something on how we're doing," Winfrey said at the Goldman Sachs' Communacopia and Technology conference, regarding the state of the negotiations as the beginning of the NFL season nears. He added both companies feel a sense of urgency to resolve this quickly.

Disney's latest statement also indicated that the stalemate persists.

"It's unfortunate that Charter decided to abandon their consumers by denying them access to our great programming," Disney said Thursday. "The question for Charter is clear: Do you care about your subscribers and what they're telling you they want — or not? Disney stands ready to resolve this dispute and do what's in the best interest of Charter's customers."

Winfrey on Thursday said both Charter and Disney's customers were caught in the crosshairs of this fight.

Disney added that Charter, one of the biggest pay TV providers in the U.S., has rejected multiple offers to extend negotiations before the blackout on Aug. 31.

Adding to the pressure is the kickoff of the NFL season — with ESPN's first "Monday Night Football" game of the season occurring in a few days — as well as the U.S. Open and the beginning of college football season.

"Disney is the linchpin. ESPN is the linchpin," Winfrey said Thursday of the cable bundle. "They have the opportunity to lead here and drive the industry. And if it works, it's going to be because of them."

Disney executives have said it's a matter when, not if, ESPN is available as a direct-to-consumer streaming service outside of the bundle. Currently, ESPN+ offers its own exclusive content and games, with some overlaps from the TV network, such as some "Monday Night Football" broadcasts.