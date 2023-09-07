Disney drops all but free speech claim in political retaliation suit against DeSantis

Disney on Thursday amended its federal lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to focus solely on its First Amendment claim that the governor politically retaliated against the company.

Disney last week had asked to drop its other claims in the case, which concern a dispute over Walt Disney World's development contracts, because they are being actively pursued in a separate state-level lawsuit in Florida.

"We will continue to fight vigorously to defend these contracts, because these agreements will determine whether or not Disney can invest billions of dollars and generate thousands of new jobs in Florida," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.

The revision, which nixes four claims Disney had previously presented in the case, shrinks the company's federal civil complaint to 48 pages, down from 84 in the prior version.

Disney had already amended its lawsuit once in May to accuse DeSantis and his allies of doubling down on their attacks.

The second amended complaint filed Thursday afternoon is the latest legal wrinkle in Disney's two lawsuits stemming from its protracted battle with DeSantis that began last year, when the company publicly denounced the controversial classroom bill dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by critics.

DeSantis has leaned into culture-war battles as governor and on the campaign trail, as he seeks the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. He has tarred Disney with the politically loaded term "woke" and accused the company of "sexualizing children" — a claim Disney CEO Bob Iger called "preposterous and inaccurate."