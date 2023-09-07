SpaceX is not yet cleared for another Starship Super Heavy test flight, FAA says

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that SpaceX is not yet clear for another test flight of its Starship Super Heavy launch vehicle.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had claimed Tuesday, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) which he now owns, that "Starship is ready to launch, awaiting FAA license approval."

However, his aerospace and defense company hasn't met the FAA's requirements to be able to fly again after an explosion in April 2023 during the first test flight of this vehicle.

The first Starship launch saw the nearly 400-foot-tall rocket fly for more than three minutes — but it lost multiple engines, caused severe damage to the ground infrastructure and failed to reach space after the rocket began to tumble and was intentionally destroyed in the air.

The mishap left a crater in the ground, flung concrete chunks into nearby tanks and other equipment, and impacted sensitive habitat that is home to some endangered wildlife. It also sparked an approximately 4-acre fire on state park land.