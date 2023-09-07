Steve Cohen invests in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's golf startup TGL

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen speaks to the media before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on June 28, 2023 in New York City. The Brewers defeated the Mets 5-2.

Financier and Mets owner Steve Cohen has bought the founding rights to the New York team in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's upstart golf league TGL, the organization announced on Thursday.

Cohen's team will be managed by his family office Cohen Private Ventures. It will begin competition in TGL's inaugural season next year.

"As golf continues to grow in popularity, there's a demand for enhanced access to the sport and the world's top players. ... We're excited to be a part of TGL and build a team that makes New York proud," Cohen said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TGL is a new primetime, high-tech golf league that will tee off in January 2024. The league has attracted mega-star power. Top players who have committed to participate include Woods, McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, and Billy Horschel.

TGL will operate in partnership with the the PGA Tour (the tour is an investor in it), and players will be able to participate in both leagues. TGL says the event timing will be complementary to the players' PGA Tour schedules.

The launch of TGL comes as professional golf is at a major crossroads. The PGA Tour and fledgling rival LIV Golf agreed to merge in June, but have yet to sign a final agreement and still face scrutiny from Congress. A Senate hearing is expected on the matter next week.