Serena Williams, Justin Timberlake are among big-name investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's sports venture

Co-founders Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Founder, CEO Mike McCarley Courtesy: TMRWSports

Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's new sports startup — which is already planning a new golf league — is drawing some big-name investors. TMRW (pronounced "tomorrow") Sports announced on Wednesday a new investment group that includes basketball great Stephen Curry, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, women's soccer player Alex Morgan, pro football's Tony Romo and Josh Allen, Justin Timberlake and Serena Williams, in addition to several professional team sports owners. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. "We wanted a group of people who have a vision for how technology can help make sports more accessible and culturally relevant and attract new and different groups of fans — and that's ultimately younger fans, and families," Mike McCarley, CEO and co-founder of TMRW Sports, told CNBC.

Pro sports owners who have taken a stake include Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner David Blitzer, Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf and Boston Red Sox co-owners John Henry and Tom Warner. TMRW Sports' first project is its TGL golf league, which was launched in partnership with the PGA Tour this summer and comes as professional golf is being disrupted by the arrival of upstart league LIV Golf. TMRW Sports is looking to draw in younger sports fans with a format that makes the golf league more compatible with prime-time television. McCarley said the company sought investors who were passionate about golf and would represent a diversity of expertise and backgrounds in media and entertainment. TMRW Sports said members of the new investment group accumulatively have received 40 Emmy awards, 10 Grammy awards, and 21 Olympic gold medals, and have played in 32 NBA All-Star Games, eight NBA championship series, 16 NFL Pro Bowls and 26 Grand Slam singles. "So many athletes, entertainers, and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans," Woods said in August, when TMRW Sports was launched.

Rendering of the custom built arena where the TGL golf league will play. Courtesy: TMRWSports