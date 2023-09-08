Asian Development Bank says the world faces 'immense' funding challenges

Asia and the rest of the world face "immense" challenges, and the Asian Development Bank must work with others to address those issues, its director general told CNBC on Friday.

"The challenge that we are facing in this region and also globally, are immense, including climate change. pandemic and natural disasters," Tomoyuki Kimura told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

After Covid, he explained, many countries had to borrow more money. "So this is a limitation for different countries to take more debt for their sustainable development and climate change."

He said multilateral development banks "can and must take bold action to help address the challenges."

The ADB "very much welcomes the efforts by all parties to ensure MDBs are well equipped to play this critical role," he said, adding: "We also welcome India's strong leadership advocacy for the importance of multilateralism."

Additionally, the director general highlighted the need for ADB to increase its lending capacity in order to help countries achieve their climate goals, but emphasized that more needs to be done.

"First of all, we need to ramp up our lending capacity ... but also, we need extra efforts to mobilize more money from private sector," he said.