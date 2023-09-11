Covid vaccine rollout begins early in the UK with new variant under watch

LONDON — England on Monday began its winter Covid-19 and flu vaccination campaign ahead of schedule as it monitors a new variant and seeks to avoid another "twindemic" straining the health-care system.

National Health Service (NHS) England said the program was brought forward based on the latest expert advice. Flu vaccines are available to all, while Covid vaccines will be offered to eligible groups including care home residents, over-65s, front-line health and social care workers, and those at clinical risk.

The NHS added that last winter saw high occupancy in hospitals and "record pressure on staff" due to the combination of Covid and flu.

The early start was criticized by the Royal Pharmaceutical Society for coming at short notice and potentially creating confusion for pharmacists and the public. Winter vaccination campaigns also begin this month in Scotland and Northern Ireland, with Wales starting last week.

The U.K. began to investigate a Covid variant with multiple genetic differences to its predecessors, BA.2.86, in August after it was linked to a "high attack rate" in an outbreak at a care home.

As of Sept. 4, 34 confirmed BA.2.86 cases had been identified in England, of which 28 were at the care home. Five cases resulted in hospitalization and none in death.

Research published Saturday said the variant had not been proven to have a "growth advantage" compared with other variants in circulation. The U.K. Health Security Agency also said there was insufficient evidence to link it to early indicators of increased Covid-19 transmission in the U.K., or to judge its severity.

BA.2.86 has been informally refered to online as "Pirola."