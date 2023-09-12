Alibaba CEO warns of being ‘displaced’ if the Chinese tech giant doesn’t keep up in AI

Signage at the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. booth at the Smart China Expo in Chongqing, China, on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

Alibaba needs to be "user first" and "AI-driven," new CEO Eddie Wu told employees on Tuesday, as he laid out the strategic priorities for the Chinese tech giant.

Wu, who is just three days into the job as Alibaba chief executive, called for the e-commerce firm to "adopt a start-up mindset" as he looks to steer the company back to growth following one of the most tumultuous times in its 24-year history.

"Times are changing, and so must Alibaba! As the world progresses, Alibaba needs to evolve even faster!," Wu said in a letter to employees that was seen by CNBC.

Wu, one of Alibaba founder Jack Ma's close confidants, started as CEO on Sept. 10, taking over from Daniel Zhang, who stepped down from the role to focus on heading up the cloud computing business. However, in a surprise move, Zhang this week quit as CEO of the cloud business with Wu taking over in the interim.

It comes months after Alibaba split its company into six different business groups, the biggest shakeup in its history.

Wu said Alibaba's two main strategic focuses will be "user first" and "AI-driven." The company will "reinforce" its strategic investments in three areas.