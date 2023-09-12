BP CEO Bernard Looney will resign, report says

Bernard Looney, CEO of BP, speaks during the 2023 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, March 7, 2023.

The chief executive of energy giant BP is set to resign after less than four years on the job, the Financial Times reported Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the decision.

Bernard Looney took over as CEO of BP in 2020 after previously leading the company's Upstream group. When the move was announced, board chair Helge Lund praised Looney as the right choice to lead BP into an era of energy transition.

U.S.-traded shares of BP were up more than 2% Tuesday afternoon, having added to their existing gains after the Financial Times report.