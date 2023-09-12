Daily Open
Daily Open

CNBC Daily Open: Even high yields couldn’t stop tech

Yeo Boon Ping
WATCH LIVE

In this article

Customers at a Tesla store in Shanghai, China, September 5, 2023.
Costfoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything t